Col CK Nayudu trophy: Chandigarh log 4-wicket win in last league match

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

Chandigarh lads defeated Goa by four wickets in their last league match of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here. Resuming from their overnight total of 28/1, Goa lads were bundled out for 222 runs in their second innings. Meanwhile, chasing 183 runs for an outright win, the hosts posted 186/6 to clinch victory. Earlier in reply to Goa’s 225 runs, Chandigarh scored 264 in the first innings and gained a 39-run lead.

Chandigarh earned 26 points in the entire tournament with three wins, two defeats and two draws from seven matches. Chandigarh finished third behind Gujarat and Maharashtra in the Group A.

Meanwhile, on the third day, Goa resumed from their overnight score of 28/1. The visitors were bundled out for 222 runs in 72.4 overs. Gaonkar scored 93 off 113 balls to remain the sole main run getter for the side. Opener Rahul Mehta (36) and Heramb Parab (26) were other scorers for the side. Skipper Arjun Azad (3/3) and Rohit Danda (3/41) shared three wickets each, while Karan Sharma claimed 2/33.

In reply, Chandigarh openers Harnoor Singh and captain Azad shared a 79-run partnership to help the side get a good start. Azad scored 89 off 98 balls, while Harnoor scored 34 off 39 balls. Later, AA Kumar (24) and Mayank Sidhu (20) ensured the team’s victory. Mehta claimed 4/28, while Manish Kakode took 2/47 for the bowling side.