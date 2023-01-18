Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Harnoor Singh ’s double ton helps Chandigarh lads score 616/9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

Opener Harnoor Singh Pannu hit a double ton to help Chandigarh get a 154-run lead over Bihar on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Patna. Resuming from their overnight total of 382/3, Chandigarh lads went to score 616/9 before skipper Arjun Azad declared the innings.

Pannu scored 266 off 279 balls, studded with 30 boundaries and five sixes. Overnight unbeaten pair of Mayanak Sidhu and Pannu started the day for Chandigarh and the duo extended their partnership by raising 213 runs. Pannu, who had completed his double ton, was the first wicket to fall. He was caught by substitute Kunal Srivastav off Himanshu Singh. Sidhu was nine runs short of scoring a century when he was caught by Amod Yadav off Paramjeet Singh. Sidhu scored 91 off 128 balls, with 10 boundaries, before moving back to the pavilion. Yuvraj Choudhary (0) failed to open his account. AA Kumar and Paras then raised a 53-run partnership for the 7th wicket. Kuamr completed 50 off 88 balls, with five boundaries, before falling prey to Paramjeet.

Paras (30 off 39 balls, with three boundaries and one six) also followed the suit as Himanshu accounted his wicket. Mandeep Singh (6) remained unbeaten, while Neel (6) was the last man out of Chandigarh innings. After the fall of Neel’s wicket, Azad declared the innings. Himanshu claimed 5/202 to remain the leading wicket taker for the bowling side, while Paramjeet (3/139) and Ankit Raj (1/33) were the other main performers.

Solid start for hosts

Meanwhile, the hosts also made a solid start by scoring 157/1 at the draw of stumps. Akash Raj (68 off 86 balls, with seven boundaries) and Ankit Raj (58 off 110 balls, with six boundaries) were unbeaten for the host side. Neel claimed the only wicket of Shivraj (6), while Triyambak was playing at 20 off 39 balls, when he opted to retire following an injury.