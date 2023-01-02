Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Vishal’s 5-wicket haul derails Chandigarh innings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Left-arm spinner Vishal B Jayswal claimed a five-wicket haul to help Gujarat restrict Chandigarh to a mere 191 runs during the first day’s play of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Motera, Ahmedabad, today.

After winning the toss, Chandigarh skipper Arjun Azad opted to bat first. Azad opened the innings with Harnoor Singh. However, the opening pair raised 22 runs before Hemang Patel took the wicket of Azad (19). Patel was again in a thick of action as he claimed Taranpreet Singh’s wicket before the batsman could open his account. Thereafter, C Dhindsa raised a 31-run partnership for the third wicket with Harnoor. The duo was seemingly stabling the innings, but SM Prajapati sent Dhindsa (17) to pavilion, reducing the side to 57/3.

Paras then joined Harnoor and the duo raised a 28-run partnership. As the partnership was posing a danger to the hosts, skipper Kshitij Patel brought in Jayswal to the attack. The spinner didn’t disappoint his skipper as he claimed Paras (14) to reduce the Chandigarh team to 85/4. Next-in AA Kumar (6) couldn’t do much as he became Jayswal’s second victim.

Pardeep Yadav, thereafter, took the charge and raised a 35-run partnership to help the side reach 134. During this partnership, Harnoor completed his half-century. Jayswal once again rescued the hosts as he bagged Harnoor’s wicket (60 off 129 balls, with seven boundaries).

Yadav, meanwhile, continued with his efforts of saving the team along with Yuvraj Choudhary. However, Jayswal forced him to surrender. Yadav (23 off 46 balls, with four boundaries) became Jayswal’s fourth victim. Choudhary (37 off 43 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) also followed the suit after falling to Jayveer Sinh when the team’s total stood at 185. Sinh struck again as he claimed Neel’s wicket (2), while Jayswal completed his five-wicket haul by sending Mohammed Ashad (4) back to the pavilion.

Jayswal claimed five wickets by conceding 64 runs, while Sinh (2/19), Patel (2/31) and Prajapati (1/39) were the other wicket-takers.

Meanwhile, Gujarat batters replied strongly as they were 151/3 when the stumps were drawn. The side had a disastrous start as they struggled at 32/3. However, a fine unbeaten 119-run partnership between Aarya Desai (69 off 66 balls, with 10 boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Patel (55 off 66 balls, with seven boundaries and one six) helped the side revive the innings. Neel, Choudhary and Dhindsa claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.