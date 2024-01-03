Cold conditions to continue in Chandigarh, respite likely after three days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Cold weather conditions are likely to continue as the sky would remain partly cloudy with moderate to dense fog for the next three days in the city. According to the Metrological Department, the partly cloudy sky with moderate to dense fog would likely continue from January 3 to 5. Residents could expect some relief after that as the sky would remain partly cloudy with no fog for the next two day.

20 flights delayed Mohali: Twenty flights were delayed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport due to various reasons on Tuesday. With respite in fog, no arrival or departure was cancelled due to low visibility after four days. On an average, there was a delay of half-an-hour to two hours for flights arriving at and departing from the airport today. TNS

The city recorded the maximum temperature at 14.8°C, which was three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature remained at 9°C, two degree above normal. The temperature is expected to slightly increase over the next few days.

“There is some chill in the air. Today, again the sun was not shining and a little fog engulfed the city during the early morning hours,” said Avtar Singh, a city resident. Avtar further said morning temperature was dropping as he could feel it during his walk in the early hours.