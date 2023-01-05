Cold start to year at Chhatbir Zoo; chill, fog keep visitors away

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 4

Extreme cold and foggy conditions have impacted footfall at the Chhatbir Zoo despite extended school vacations this year, say zoo officials.

The Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park is receiving around 1,000 visitors daily in January. In comparison, the zoo saw record 14,290 visitors on a single day in January 2017, and 18,917 on October 7, 2018.

Officials say June-July and December-January witness maximum footfall at the zoo, but this year, cold conditions and fog have kept the visitors indoor. Animals and birds too are enjoying the warm hospitality of zookeepers by staying inside enclosures. Heaters have been installed to protect them from extreme weather.

Field Director Kalpana K says: “We received around 1,100 visitors yesterday and 900 today. The number goes up on weekends.”

Cold and foggy weather may be the primary reason why parents are keeping children indoor. As soon as the sky clears and days get sunnier, the footfall is expected to pick up, say officials. Around nine lakh visitors thronged the zoo in 2018. During the Covid pandemic in 2020, there was a cap of 2,700 visitors at the zoo.

The zoo is spread over 505 acres of forest area in and around Chhat village and houses around 1,500 animals and birds. Apart from lion safari and a dinosaur park, the aviary, with more than 43 species, is one of the major attractions of the zoo. Wildlife lovers say the Bird Park at Sukhna Lake has emerged as an easily accessible alternative for tricity residents. Also, bird lovers say a wide variety of winged guests can easily be seen at Mote Majra and Chhat village ponds, besides Jayanti Devi dam area.

Receiving 1K visitors daily