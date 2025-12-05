Cold wave intensifies in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula: Temperatures to dip further

A cold wave warning was issued for Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, with temperatures showing a contrast — day temperatures rose slightly, but night temperatures dropped noticeably. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 23.9°C and a minimum of 6.1°C, below normal by 4.5°C. Panchkula logged a minimum of 7°C, indicating a sharper night chill.

In Punjab, Bathinda was warmest at 26°C, while Faridkot was coldest at 3°C. In Haryana, Narnaul dipped to 3.5°C. The day’s highest in the state touched 25.1°C at Dadri. The Meteorological Centre confirmed a “cold wave at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab” and a “severe cold wave at isolated places in Punjab”.

Humidity levels in Chandigarh varied widely, with 89 per cent maximum relative humidity and 41 per cent minimum, contributing to shallow fog in parts of Punjab. The forecast indicates clear to partly clear skies, with maximum temperatures around 25-26°C and minimums around 8-9°C, favouring a stronger cold wave, especially during early mornings and late nights.

The Tricity is expected to experience harsher winter in the coming days, with minimum temperatures below normal and cold waves persisting in surrounding states.