Cold weather persists in parts of Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh records 6°C

Cold weather conditions persisted in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with Amritsar reeling at a minimum temperature of 2.8°C, according to the Meteorological department here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6°C.

Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab, recording one degree below normal minimum.

Pathankot registered a low of 4.7°C, and Faridkot and Bathinda recorded identical minimums of 5.2°C.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 5.4° and 8.4°C.

In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.5°C, while Hisar’s minimum settled at 5.7°C.

Ambala recorded a low of 8.8°C, Gurugram 9°C, Karnal 7.8°C, while Sirsa and Narnaul registered identical minimums of 6.5°C.