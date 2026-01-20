DT
Home / Chandigarh / Cold weather persists in parts of Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh records 6°C

Cold weather persists in parts of Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh records 6°C

Amritsar coldest in Punjab at 2.8°C

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:10 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
People cross railway tracks at the Amritsar railway station on a foggy morning. Tribune Photo: Vishal Kumar
Cold weather conditions persisted in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with Amritsar reeling at a minimum temperature of 2.8°C, according to the Meteorological department here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6°C.

Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab, recording one degree below normal minimum.

Pathankot registered a low of 4.7°C, and Faridkot and Bathinda recorded identical minimums of 5.2°C.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 5.4° and 8.4°C.

In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.5°C, while Hisar’s minimum settled at 5.7°C.

Ambala recorded a low of 8.8°C, Gurugram 9°C, Karnal 7.8°C, while Sirsa and Narnaul registered identical minimums of 6.5°C.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

