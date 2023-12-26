Cold yet to tighten grip in Chandigarh, courtesy dry weather

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

Due to persistent dry weather, extreme cold conditions and dense fog have not been witnessed in the city even as December is coming to an end.

“At present, cold conditions are normal as these should be during this month. It is not very cold due to dry weather. If it rains, then the tide will turn,” said AK Singh, Director, Chandigarh Meteorological Department.

According to him, there is no forecast of rain for the next few days. It is expected to be partly clear sky with mist or shallow fog till December 28. Following this, the city is likely to witness partly clear sky for two days.

Meanwhile, the city today recorded 22.6°Celsius as the maximum temperature, which was one degree above normal. The minimum temperature was 7.8°Celsius, again one degree above normal.

As per the weather forecast, the city is unlikely to see any major shift in the day as well as night temperatures for the next five days. As far as rain is concerned, seasonal rain, from October 1 to till now, has been recorded at 79.2 mm. It is 125 per cent more than normal.