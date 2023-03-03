 Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years : The Tribune India

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years

15 cops work 24X7 at Police Command and Control Centre.



Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, March 2

Revenue earned through traffic fines in the city has witnessed a steep rise in the past two years. While traffic violators ended up paying Rs 5.81 crore in fine in 2019, the collection almost doubled in 2021 and 2022 at Rs 12.51 crore and Rs 10.18 crore, respectively.

Despite the lockdown and restrictions on vehicular movement imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the traffic fine collection witnessed a jump of nearly Rs 3 crore in comparison to the previous year. The police had collected Rs 8.77 crore in fine amid the pandemic.

The police record further reveals that the number of vehicles impounded in the city has come down in the past two years.

While a total of 15,723 vehicles, including 7,387 two-wheelers were impounded in 2019, the number rose to 16,870, including 1,3175 two-wheelers, the following year. However, it came down to only 2,929, including 2,432 two-wheelers, in 2021 and to 4,424 in 2022.

The high number of vehicles impounded in 2020 is attributed to a large number of vehicles confiscated for the lockdown violations, said a traffic cop.

The police claimed after the introduction of CCTV cameras, challans were largely issued through this surveillance system, the main reason for a drop in the number of vehicles impounded by the police.

Around 15 police personnel work round the clock at the Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC) in Sector 17 to monitor traffic through the CCTV cameras and issue challans.

An RTI activist, RK Garg, said he had sought information under the RTI about the number of challans that are yet to be paid by the violators. However, the UT Police Department replied that there was no such provision in the e-challan application software to get the data of pending or outstanding amount pertaining to traffic challans. “The police should have information about pending challans, so that follow-up notices can be sent to the violators for payment of the fine,” Garg added.

The number of challans issued to traffic offenders has increased with high-resolution cameras having been set up at 40 traffic junctions that are equipped with the automatic number reading recognition (ANRR) software.

In 2021, the police had issued 2.32 lakh challans. When the CCTV cameras went live in 2022, the number rose to 5.87 lakh. However, despite the lesser number of challans in 2021, the revenue earned was more than that collected in 2022.

The police claimed it might be because a large number of violators must have not paid the fine yet.

Impact of CCTV surveillance

In 2021, the police had issued 2.32 lakh challans. When the CCTV cameras went live in 2022, the number rose to 5.87 lakh. However, despite the lesser number of challans in 2021, the revenue earned was more than that collected in 2022.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

2
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

3
Punjab

Vegetable vendor arrested on charges of desecration of religious scripture in Punjab’s Phagwara

4
Nation

Supreme Court creates panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to appoint CEC, ECs

5
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani report: Supreme Court asks market regulator SEBI to probe manipulation of stock prices

6
Punjab

Supreme Court reserves order on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

7
Nation

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don't accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

8
Nation

Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

9
World

Two Indian nationals among five persons arrested by US border authorities

10
Punjab

Indian-origin male nurse Rajwinder Singh extradited to Australia; charged for 2018 murder

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

8 killed as private bus collides with trailer in Ambala

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

8 killed in Ambala, 3 at Samalkha, 6 in Faridabad

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud


Cities

View All

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents

Book by ex-RAW chief released

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to ~50K for dharnas

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers