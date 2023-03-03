Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, March 2

Revenue earned through traffic fines in the city has witnessed a steep rise in the past two years. While traffic violators ended up paying Rs 5.81 crore in fine in 2019, the collection almost doubled in 2021 and 2022 at Rs 12.51 crore and Rs 10.18 crore, respectively.

Despite the lockdown and restrictions on vehicular movement imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the traffic fine collection witnessed a jump of nearly Rs 3 crore in comparison to the previous year. The police had collected Rs 8.77 crore in fine amid the pandemic.

The police record further reveals that the number of vehicles impounded in the city has come down in the past two years.

While a total of 15,723 vehicles, including 7,387 two-wheelers were impounded in 2019, the number rose to 16,870, including 1,3175 two-wheelers, the following year. However, it came down to only 2,929, including 2,432 two-wheelers, in 2021 and to 4,424 in 2022.

The high number of vehicles impounded in 2020 is attributed to a large number of vehicles confiscated for the lockdown violations, said a traffic cop.

The police claimed after the introduction of CCTV cameras, challans were largely issued through this surveillance system, the main reason for a drop in the number of vehicles impounded by the police.

Around 15 police personnel work round the clock at the Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC) in Sector 17 to monitor traffic through the CCTV cameras and issue challans.

An RTI activist, RK Garg, said he had sought information under the RTI about the number of challans that are yet to be paid by the violators. However, the UT Police Department replied that there was no such provision in the e-challan application software to get the data of pending or outstanding amount pertaining to traffic challans. “The police should have information about pending challans, so that follow-up notices can be sent to the violators for payment of the fine,” Garg added.

The number of challans issued to traffic offenders has increased with high-resolution cameras having been set up at 40 traffic junctions that are equipped with the automatic number reading recognition (ANRR) software.

In 2021, the police had issued 2.32 lakh challans. When the CCTV cameras went live in 2022, the number rose to 5.87 lakh. However, despite the lesser number of challans in 2021, the revenue earned was more than that collected in 2022.

The police claimed it might be because a large number of violators must have not paid the fine yet.

