College holds annual convocation

Government College of Education, Sector 20, organised its 64th annual convocation. A total of 150 BEd and MEd students were presented degrees. College Principal Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. In the BEd session 2019-21, Swati secured the first position, Sushmita Malhotra second and Priya Mann third. For the session 2020-22, Anshita secured the first position, Prateeksha second and Simran Khosla third. In MEd session 2019-21, Damini Shori secured the first position, Shweta Sengar second and Shivani Pathania third place, while for the session 2020-22, Kunsang Dorjee, Manju Saini and Rinku Yadav secured the top three position in that order.

Prize distribution function

Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, honoured 1,050 students for their achievements in academics, extra-curricular activities and sports during an annual prize distribution function. Seven faculty members were also honoured for completing PhD.

College honours achievers

The 13th annual prize distribution function of Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, was held on Tuesday. A total of 11 students were awarded Roll of Honour in the fields of academics, sports and cultural activities. A total of 36 students were awarded college colour and around 270 awarded Certificate of Merit for outstanding achievements in academics, sports, NSS and co-curricular activities.