College holds annual convocation

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised its 43rd annual convocation ceremony to confer degrees on students of the 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20 batches. Over 1,500 students of all postgraduate and undergraduate courses received their degrees. Principal Dr Navjot Kaur presented the convocation report highlighting achievements of students and faculty of the college. Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT-Ropar, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Hotel management pupils set record

The Chandigarh College of Hotel Management, CGC, Landran, made it to the Limca Book of Records for making most varieties of vol-au-vents. Over 2,800 varieties of vol-au-vent were made in record two minutes and 37 seconds. Around 300 students under the supervision of their faculty members were instrumental in achieving the feat. A total of 38 sauces and 26 sub-ingredients were used in preparing the record-making number of vol-au-vent.

CU Fest concludes

The two-day youth festival of Chandigarh University, ‘CU Fest-2023’, concluded at the Gharuan campus on Saturday. On the second day, competitions like face painting, clay modelling, collage making, debate, instrumental music, solo singing, and western dance were organised.