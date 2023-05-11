College holds annual function

The annual function-cum-prize distribution of Government Polytechnic for Women, Sector 10, was held on Wednesday. Principal Gurleen Kaur presented the annual report. Various scholarships were awarded to students for their academic excellence. Lt Col PP Singh, who has instituted these awards in the memory of his wife Avtaansh Singh, awarded Rs 10,000 each for toppers of each stream. Madhu Mann in the memory of her son Aryan Mann awarded Rs 3,100 to the college NSS cadets.

Exam-related problems discussed

The PU Sanskrit department organised ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. The event was held to give students a platform for discussing exam-related problems with the faculty members. Vijay Bharadwaj, a faculty member, shared important guiding principles with the students by the way of a presentation. He emphasised that examination results were not the end of the world and hence, students should never take results to their hearts. Students of MA Sanskrit second and fourth semesters participated in the event.