College of Architecture's ex-principal remembered

College of Architecture’s ex-principal remembered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
The 16th Annual Oration-cum-Awards Function of the First Friday Forum (FFF)—founded in 1999 by Dr SS Bhatti, Founder-Teacher and Former Principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA), was organised today.

The event, held at Anjuman, the renovated auditorium of CCA, PEC Campus, Sector 12, featured a welcome address from Sujay Sengupta.

Meanwhile, Niyati Jigyasu, professor at Chandigarh University, traced the origins of the FFF .

The highlight of the event was the Dr Bhatti’s Annual Oration on the topic “Van-Urbanisation: From Manifesto to Mandate — Re-Greening India for a Breath of Eternal Life”, which was followed by the honours conferment ceremony.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Veena Garella, Dipika Tuteja, Saswati Chaudhuri and Dharam Vir. The FFF Award for Creative Excellence went to Inder Gulati for his sustainable architectural work at PU.

