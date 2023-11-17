College teachers press for selection grade, promotions

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 16

Over 1,600 government college teachers working across the state held a demonstration today at the Higher Education Department’s headquarters in Panchkula over matters such as senior selection grade, the state’s online transfer policy, and promotions. The protestors from all across the state gathered on an open field and marched towards the office of the Higher Education Department. The protest went on till 4 pm.

The protest was organised on behalf of the All Haryana Government College Teachers Association (AHGCTA). The association members said they were against the department’s decision to add the clause of interview in the notification for selection for senior-level teachers and to halt professorship in the name of interview performance.

AHGCTA President Dr Amit Chaudhary said the government’s college teachers are unhappy over the non-acceptance of their demands regarding MPhil and PhD increments, pay protection, notional increments and the state’s online transfer policy among others.

The association’s spokesperson, Dr Ravi Shankar, said the Higher Education Department has created obstacles to granting professorships to their colleagues. “The stubbornness of the department is harmful for both the teachers as well as the students. The situation now is such that the teachers are forced to look in the direction of the courts instead of the department for their welfare,” he said.

Shankar added that the teachers are struggling to get their legitimate demands fulfilled, even though the matter is in the knowledge of CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Higher Education Minister Moolchand Sharma, among other higher officials of the state.

The General Secretary of the Union, Pratibha Chauhan, said the notification of the selection grade award, the MPhil and PhD increment, and the notional increment of the teachers are all pending. The members pointed out that they have also raised demands for the restoration of the old pension scheme, filling up of vacancies, removing anomalies in UGC regulations, timely promotions and raising the retirement age to sixty-five years as per UGC guidelines among others which remain pending.

