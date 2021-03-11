Colony No. 4 dwellers, AAP protest against Chandigarh’s ultimatum

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Councillors and volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with hundreds of residents of Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, protested against the ultimatum given by the UT Administration to demolish the jhuggis of labourers in the colony.

City party president Prem Garg, vice-president Vikram Dhawan, general secretary Vijay Pal Singh, colony cell in-charge Rajinder Hindustani, and councillors Neha, Prem Lata, Ramchandra Yadav, Jaswinder Kaur, Jasveer Singh and Yogesh Dhingra gave a memorandum to the UT Administrator, which was received by the SDM on his behalf.

It was demanded that the colony should not be demolished till people got pucca houses or some alternative arrangements were made.

AAP has demanded that hundreds of EWS flats, which are lying vacant in many localities in Chandigarh for years, should be allotted to residents of these colonies.

Garg appealed to the Administration that the proposed demolition drive should be postponed and this issue should be resolved amicably by discussions with all stakeholders. Residents of the colony demanded that top officials of the Administration, including the Deputy Commissioner, should come and visit the colony personally for at least a day and try to understand the difficulties of these people and then take an appropriate decision.

Colony No. 4 residents and AAP leaders protest against the UT’s decision to demolish the colony before marching towards the Governor’s house to submit a memorandum on Friday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, Garg requested to defer the demolition drive in Colony No. 4. Garg said these people had been staying there for over 10 or even 20 years and most of them had their names in surveys conducted from time to time. They had ration cards, Aadhaar cards and voter cards, but due to one reason or another, either their biometric identification could not be done or their cases were pending approval due to technical issues.

These people had been working as labourers in factories or as daily wage earners. Now, they had nowhere to go. If they were deprived of their jhuggis without making an allotment in EWS colonies, they would be on the road and their children roofless, he said.