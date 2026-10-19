Come March, last 170 CTU diesel buses to be taken off Tricity roads

In a transition towards environment-friendly transportation, the UT Transport Department has planned to phase out its remaining fleet of 170 diesel buses operating on local and suburban routes by the end of March 2027.

According to department officials, the buses would be taken off the roads in a phased manner after the completion of their operational lifespan of 15 years and replaced with electric buses.

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The department will start getting 328 electric buses sanctioned under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme from March next year. The entire lot is likely to reach the city by the month of June or July, officials said, adding that the department was already operating 180 electric buses in the Tricity.

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Recently, the ageing fleet of 100 diesel buses, which were no longer roadworthy, was taken off the local routes. These buses, which includes non-AC green and AC red, were allotted to the city under a special scheme during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had approved 328 electric buses for Chandigarh, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards becoming a carbon-free city. The Central Government recently floated a tender for supply of 328 electric buses to the city. With their arrival, the total number of electric buses on local routes will touch 508.

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The city had earlier received 80 and later 100 electric buses in a phased manner, which are run on local and semi-urban routes.

The arrival of 328 new electric buses will help control pollution by reducing particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10). Replacing diesel buses will also improve the air quality in the city.

Each electric bus has a range of nearly 130 km on a single charge and takes nearly two hours to charge fully. A bus can carry a maximum of 54 passengers at a time and covers an average 200-300 km a day.

For the first lot of 80 electric buses, the UT Administration had signed an agreement with the operators. Under the hiring model, procurement, maintenance and operation are handled by the operator, while the revenue is collected by the department.

Later, 12-metre low-floor electric AC buses with a range of 224 km on a single charge were inducted into the fleet. Their key features include a 400-mm low floor for easy boarding, particularly for senior citizens, children and women; a power-operated ramp and electronically controlled kneeling mechanism for Divyangjans; a seating capacity of 36 passengers, in addition to the driver, and wheelchair space, and a standing capacity of 20 passengers. The buses are also equipped with passenger information display screens at the front, sides and rear as well as voice-enabled destination announcements.

For enhanced safety and monitoring, the buses are equipped with cameras to count passengers at both doors, five CCTV cameras, GPS devices and panic buttons integrated with the Command Control Centre of the State Transport Authority. They also have stop-request buttons for passenger convenience.