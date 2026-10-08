Come November, apply online to register property in Chandigarh

The UT Administration is set to make property registration available online from the next month, in line with several other property-related services that have already been shifted online.

The new system is aimed at reducing repeated visits by property owners to the Estate Office and tehsildar’s office, and making the registration process more paperless and transparent.

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According to Estate Office officials, eight to 10 properties are registered in the UT every day.

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Under the proposed system, the registration process will be brought online, with the required procedure and documents made available on the portal. As part of the new arrangement, a draft of the registration deed will be available for download on the portal in advance, enabling the applicants to check the details, thereby reducing the chances of errors and the need to visit the office repeatedly for corrections or clarifications. Applicants will have to visit the office only to have their photograph taken.

At present, people have to visit the tehsildar’s office for property registration, with the process often taking two to three hours. In case of missing documents or discrepancies, applicants may have to make additional visits. The online system is expected to reduce this inconvenience, officials stated.

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The new system will also curb the role of middlemen who often charge applicants for facilitating property registrations.

The UT Administration had recently launched “e-Sampada CHD” mobile application and the Faceless Service Delivery facility. The application allows residents to access Estate Office services directly from their phones. Through this app, citizens can look up details of a property, check the status of an application already submitted, view dues against a property and lodge or track a grievance online, without having to visit the Estate Office in person.

The Faceless Service Delivery facility enables applicants to submit applications and supporting documents online, without the need for an appointment or a visit to the Estate Office, with the documents being digitally forwarded to the concerned branch for processing.

Under this facility, property-related services of the Estate Office are now provided on a complete, end-to-end online basis — from submission of the application to its final disposal — without any physical interface between the applicant and the dealing official.

For people who are not adept at using mobile phones or websites, or who are unable to use these facilities properly, there is also an option to visit a nearby Sampark Centre for the purpose or seek assistance from a family member to access the mobile application and submit their application, the official added.