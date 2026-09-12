Comedy play ‘Babe Ghaseete di Natak Mandali’ captivates audience at Kalagram

On the second day of the ongoing three-day ‘Comedy Theatre Festival-26’, organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre {NZCC}, Ministry of Culture, theatre lovers from across the tricity thronged Kalagram in Chandigarh in large numbers to be a part of the fun-filled evening.

The sprawling Kalagram open-air theatre turned divine with students, learning vocal music at Kalagram under the aegis of NZCC, presenting Sarswati Vandna. The theatrical ambience suddenly turned hilarious as theatre icons from the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, presented the play, ‘Babe Ghaseete di Natak Mandali’, directed by Adish Kumar Verma, assistant professor in the Department of Performing and Fine Arts at the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, which kept theatre lovers hooked to their seats for hours.

Advertisement

Based on the famous romantic comedy play, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, by William Shakespeare, it’s a Punjabi adaptation by Punjabi playwright IC Nanda (Ishwar Chand Nanda). The production presented a gripping theme of love, illusion, magic, mistaken identity and misunderstandings prevailing in a typical Punjabi setting with razor-sharp precision, which evoked a thunderous applause from the audience.

Advertisement

The play was designed and directed by Aadish. The artistes breathed life into their performances with power-packed dialogue delivery, expressions and comic timing. The blend of music and humour presented in a typical traditional captivated the audience with laughter, subtle wit and wisdom.

The final day of the festival, being a Sunday, rich dollops of fun and frolic await city audience as the iconic ‘Arre Sharif Log’ directed by Mukesh Upadhyay and Sunil Chauhan, comes to them as a package of hilarious moments, to be staged by theatre artistes from Prayagraj (UP).