DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Comedy play ‘Babe Ghaseete di Natak Mandali’ captivates audience at Kalagram

Comedy play ‘Babe Ghaseete di Natak Mandali’ captivates audience at Kalagram

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:59 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A scene from the play being enacted at Kalagram on Saturday.
Advertisement

On the second day of the ongoing three-day ‘Comedy Theatre Festival-26’, organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre {NZCC}, Ministry of Culture, theatre lovers from across the tricity thronged Kalagram in Chandigarh in large numbers to be a part of the fun-filled evening.

The sprawling Kalagram open-air theatre turned divine with students, learning vocal music at Kalagram under the aegis of NZCC, presenting Sarswati Vandna. The theatrical ambience suddenly turned hilarious as theatre icons from the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, presented the play, ‘Babe Ghaseete di Natak Mandali’, directed by Adish Kumar Verma, assistant professor in the Department of Performing and Fine Arts at the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, which kept theatre lovers hooked to their seats for hours.

Advertisement

Based on the famous romantic comedy play, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, by William Shakespeare, it’s a Punjabi adaptation by Punjabi playwright IC Nanda (Ishwar Chand Nanda). The production presented a gripping theme of love, illusion, magic, mistaken identity and misunderstandings prevailing in a typical Punjabi setting with razor-sharp precision, which evoked a thunderous applause from the audience.

Advertisement

The play was designed and directed by Aadish. The artistes breathed life into their performances with power-packed dialogue delivery, expressions and comic timing. The blend of music and humour presented in a typical traditional captivated the audience with laughter, subtle wit and wisdom.

The final day of the festival, being a Sunday, rich dollops of fun and frolic await city audience as the iconic ‘Arre Sharif Log’ directed by Mukesh Upadhyay and Sunil Chauhan, comes to them as a package of hilarious moments, to be staged by theatre artistes from Prayagraj (UP).

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts