Command Hospital holds conference on haematology

Command Hospital holds conference on haematology

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:40 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
A haematology conference was organised by Command Hospital, Chandimandir, that brought together leading hematologists, oncologists, haematopathologists and transfusion medicine specialists from the PGIMER, Chandigarh, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center (HBCHRC), Mullanpur; and Command Hospital.

The conference underscored the necessity of a strong collaborative commitment to advancing haematology care and research.

Prof Ashish Gulia, Director and Principal at the HBCHRC, who was the chief guest on the occasion, emphasised the importance of public participation and inter-institutional collaboration in improving patient outcomes in complex haematological disorders, extension of haemato-oncological services to veterans, preventive oncology and affordable

cancer care.

Maj Gen Harkirat Singh, Commandant, Command Hospital, Western Command, said the conference offered a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary dialogue with focus on bone marrow transplantation and contemporary advances in clinical haematology.

Scientific programmes included discussions on transplantation and critical issues of transfusion in patients undergoing bone marrow transplantation.

