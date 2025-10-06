DT
PT
Commerce is the cornerstone: MP Manish Tewari stresses economic infrastructure for Chandigarh's growth

Commerce is the cornerstone: MP Manish Tewari stresses economic infrastructure for Chandigarh’s growth

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Indian Women Network (IWN) and Young Indians (Yi), Chandigarh Chapter, hosted an engaging interaction with Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, to discuss the region’s pressing developmental priorities and the role of inclusive governance in shaping its future.

Tewari addressed the need for transformational infrastructure, administrative reform and inclusive policy-making to unlock the full potential of the Chandigarh Tricity region. “This is not just about connectivity — it’s about unlocking the economic, entrepreneurial and intellectual potential of the region,” he said.

“A metro network can serve as the backbone of regional integration between Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Commerce and business are the essence of any evolving city, and this infrastructure will lay the foundation for a future-ready urban economy. At the same time, we must empower local governance with a directly elected mayor serving a full five-year term so that there is stability, accountability and the capacity to implement long-term solutions effectively,” he added.

The interaction also highlighted the Greater Chandigarh Region (GCR) initiative, championed by CII Chandigarh, aimed at creating a unified metropolitan framework akin to the National Capital Region, said a press release.

The session also showcased key initiatives led by CII-IWN in the region, including campaigns around menstrual leave, public hygiene and safety infrastructure and women’s wellness.

“Empowering women is not just a moral imperative — it’s an economic and societal necessity,” said Ritika Singh, chairperson, IWN Chandigarh.

The interaction concluded with a call for greater collaboration between policymakers, industry leaders and civil society to drive inclusive and sustainable development in the region.

