Commission directs early hearing in case of medical negligence in Chandigarh

Taking note of the provisions of Consumer Protection (Consumer Commission Procedure) Regulations, 2020 under the Consumer Protection Act against routine adjournments, and aimed at speedy disposal of special category cases, the UT State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-2 to prepone the date of hearing in a medical negligence case against the PGI and ESIC to August 31 and decide the matter on merits within three months.

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Earlier, complainants Palo Devi, widow of deceased Rakesh Kumar, and her children Abhishek, Vishal and Savita of Ramdarbar had filed a medical negligence complaint against the ESIC hospital and PGI. In the complaint filed through advocate Pankaj Chandgothia, the two hospitals were blamed for causing the death of Rakesh at the PGI on March 28, 2025.

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Rakesh was diagnosed with a serious lung disease by the ESIC hospital on March 20, 2025 and was referred to the PGI Emergency on March 26, 2025. It was alleged that even though Rakesh required emergency treatment, the doctors at the PGI did not admit him, which led to his death on March 28, 2025.

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During the course of hearing of the complaint, the hospitals were directed to reply to the applications filed by the counsel for the complainants seeking cross-examination of doctors, but no reply was filed. During the hearing on July 3, the district commission-II gave them another opportunity to file a reply and adjourned the case to September 24.

Chandgothia challenged the commission’s decision to give a second opportunity and a long adjournment of almost three months by filing a revision petition before the state commission.

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The state commission comprising Padma Pandey, presiding member, and Rajesh K Arya, member, heard the matter and allowed the revision petition. It said that, “For the reasons explained in the application, the same is allowed. The district commission-II is directed to decide the matter on merits within three months and hear the case on August 31.”