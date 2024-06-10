Commission tells shoe company to pay Rs 1,500

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

The Chandigarh Disputes Redressal Commission has directed M/s Aero Club (Woodland) Mani Majra to pay compensation of Rs 1,500 to a city resident for not repairing the defects of the shoes within the guarantee period. The commission has also directed the shop to return the shoes to the complainant after repairing them free of charge.

Rakesh Kumar, a city resident, said in the complaint filed before the commission that on July 28, 2021, he purchased shoes for Rs 3,995 from Woodland Shop at Mani Majra, Chandigarh. Soon after purchase, shoes developed certain defects after wearing. And the company did not repair the shoe after which Rakesh filed the complaint.

The allegation of the complainant went unrebutted, as the OP has not come forward to contradict the allegations through any cogent and concrete evidence. In view of this, the OP is directed to return the shoes to the complainant after repairing them free of charge. The commission has also directed to pay a lump-sum amount of Rs 1,500 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment to him and towards litigation charges.

