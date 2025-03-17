Commissioner seeks participation of people in Swachh Survekshan

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar has appealed to city residents to share their feedback with MC, which is a major component during direct observation of Swachh Survekshan.

The Survekshan is likely to begin in next few days under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0. The Commissioner appealed to the residents to actively participate in the survey and share their feedback on cleanliness of their surroundings. He exhorted people to submit feedback on a link provided by the Ministry. “The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has provided an online link for submitting feedback. Anyone can submit their feedback,” said the Commissioner.

This year’s Swachh Survekshan is covering various parameters such as cleanliness, beautification, garbage-free city star rating, open defecation-free status and water plus category. The Commissioner emphasised that citizen participation and feedback would play a crucial role in determining the rankings.

Advertisement

Explaining about the process of submitting the feedback, he said a citizen had to visit the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban portal or click on sbmurban.org/feedback, thereafter enter the mobile number and click ‘proceed’.

After selecting language, the citizens could start the survey giving answers to 10 questions related to cleanliness and waste management in their areas. The questions will be related to collection of garbage, rating of cleanliness, garbage dumps, segregation of waste at source and others. After completing the survey, citizens have to enter the OTP received on the mobile and click ‘submit’ to submit the feedback.