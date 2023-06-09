Committee discusses measures to tackle drug abuse in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 8

A district-level committee meeting under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) to address the growing concerns of drug abuse and the illicit narcotic trade within the district was organised here today. The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr Priyanka Soni.

The meeting was attended by officials from the police, education, health and other departments.

The DC emphasised on the importance of sustained awareness campaigns and outreach programmes to combat drug abuse. She instructed all stakeholders to organise more anti-drug drives in educational institutions.

She specifically highlighted the significance of targeting schools and the younger population through awareness programmes. She also reviewed reports from departments concerned regarding the measures undertaken to control the drug menace in the district.

During the meeting, various issues related to addiction, areas of concern and hotspots of drug use within the district were discussed. The committee also reviewed the progress made on the directives issued during the previous NCORD meeting.

During the meeting, officials of the Police Department said action was taken against individuals involved in drug trafficking by attaching their properties.