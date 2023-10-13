Committee for raising height of bridges across Sukhna Choe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

For the safety of commuters, the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) has proposed to increase the height of bridges on the Sukhna Choe.

According to the minutes of the meeting held recently, the committee chairman appreciated the work done by the Engineering Department, Traffic Police and the Municipal Corporation during the heavy rain that led to massive waterlogging in the city.

The chairman pointed out that the height of the existing bridges constructed on the Sukhna Choe needed to be increased in order to avoid water logging and closure of the roads during the rainy season. He also pointed out that owing to the closure of these important link roads, the whole traffic was diverted to the Madhya Marg leading to traffic congestion. The chairman asked the representatives of the Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation to consider this matter on priority to effectively deal with waterlogging issues in future.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh to discuss various road safety-related issues today.

The action taken on the agenda items of the last meeting was presented to the committee, which includes rectification of black spots, installation of Traffic Police Assistance Booths, improvement of the existing mid-block pedestrian crossing for the safety of pedestrians across the city, earmarking of pick-and-drop points for auto-rickshaws on Madhya Marg on a pilot basis, provision of extreme left lane for buses/trucks/taxis/commercial vehicles on the city roads, etc.