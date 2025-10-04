Committee formed to address oustee quota, zoning in Manimajra

In a significant move following a meeting of the General House on September 30, Mayor of Chandigarh Harpreet Kaur Babla has announced the formation of a special committee to examine the oustee quota and revise zoning for pocket No. 6, Manimajra. The decision, which was unanimously approved by the General House, authorises the Mayor to constitute this committee to thoroughly review the matter and provide recommendations.

Advertisement

The committee will be chaired by Sarabjit Kaur and includes a diverse group of councillors to ensure a comprehensive perspective. The full list of councillors on the committee is as follows: Sarabjit Kaur (chairperson), Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu

Advertisement

Gurpreet Singh, Taruna Mehta, Jasbir Singh Laddi, Prem Lata, Naresh Panchal and Ramneek Singh Bedi

Advertisement

To facilitate a robust and informed discussion, the MC has been requested to nominate key officers to serve as members of the committee, including Special Commissioner, MC, Joint Commissioner (in charge, Estate Branch, MC), who will serve as the convener, amd MC Chief Engineer, law officer and Chief Architect. To ensure that all relevant stakeholders are represented, the committee will invite special invitees from various departments, including Khuspreet Kaur, DANICS, SDM (East), Chandigarh, a representative each from Chandigarh Housing Board and DC office/Estate Office, Chandigarh.

The newly formed committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting on October 8 at the MC office. The committee is tasked with submitting its recommendations and suggestions for placement in the next meeting of the General House, ensuring a swift and decisive action on this important matter.

Advertisement

This initiative underscores the MC commitment to address pending issues of residents and ensure equitable and planned development for Chandigarh. The formation of this committee is a crucial step towards resolving the complexities surrounding the oustee quota and zoning in Manimajra, and the MC is confident that the committee’s work will lead to a fair and effective solution.