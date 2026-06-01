Committee inspects vending zones in Chandigarh

A committee headed by MC Joint Commissioner Himanshu Gupta on Wednesday carried out a field inspection of various vending zones in the city.

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The inspection was in response to the concerns and issues raised by members of the Town Vending Committee (TVC). Gupta-led committee was formed to examine the representation of the TVC members.

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During the day-long exercise, the committee members visited several vending zones located in Sectors 18, 22, 34, 35, 37, 45, 47, 48 and 49. They undertook a comprehensive review of various aspects related to vending operations, infrastructure availability, traffic movement, public convenience, accessibility, safety concerns and the overall functioning of the designated vending zones.