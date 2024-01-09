Community health officers to stage dharna today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 8

The Community Health Officers (CHO) working in Mohali and other areas of the state will hold a protest demonstration on January 9. CHO Joint Committee general secretary Deepshikha Kashyap said the health officers in the state are being paid Rs 5,000 less than the employees of other states. The leaders of the front met with the Director Health Services today but it turned out to be inconclusive, she said.

