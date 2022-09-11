Community participation must to check spread of dengue: DC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 10

Concerned over increase in dengue cases, the district administration today convened a meeting to chalk out an effective strategy to prevent the spread of the disease in the Pinjore and Kalka areas of the district.

On the directions of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik held a meeting in the office of the Director General, Health Services (DGHS), in Sector 6 here. DGHS Veena Singh, former Kalka MLA Latika Sharma and Kalka Municipal Council chairman Krishan Lal Lamba were among those present.

Divulging details, DC Mahavir Kaushik said it was decided to constitute three-member teams comprising employees of the Health Department, the Kalka Municipal Council and volunteers who would go door to door in dengue-affected areas in Kalka and Pinjore to detect and destroy mosquito larvae. To ensure this, the Health Department would deploy additional manpower.

Apart from this, frequency of fogging would be increased in and outside houses and spray of insecticide in drains would also be carried out. The Health Department would distribute pamphlets on “dos and don’ts” among residents to make them aware of dengue, he said.

Emphasising the need for community participation in the effective control of the disease, Mahavir Kaushik said it was also decided that Kalka MC councillors would inform people about the measures to be taken to prevent the disease.

It was informed that besides deputing sufficient number of doctors and other paramedical staff, adequate stock of medicine is being made available in the sub-divisional hospital, Kalka.

Apart from this, a control room will soon be set up at the Kalka hospital so as to provide necessary assistance in case of an emergency. It was also informed that a new testing lab had been set up at the Kalka hospital for dengue and other blood tests. This lab would also remain functional during daytime on Sundays too.

Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi; Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Deepak Sura; Municipal Council Kalka Executive Officer Nisha Sharma; Kalka Tehsildar Vikram Singla; Panchkula Civil Surgeon Mukta Kumar; Public Health Engineering Department Executive Engineer Vikas Lather; Panchkula Municipal Corporation Sanitary Inspector Avinash Singla; officials of the Health Department and councillors of the Kalka Municipal Council were among those present in the meeting.