Commuters brave safety hazards on old Zirakpur flyover

Road users in Zirakpur are facing daily safety hazards as recarpeting work on scarified roads in the area has been dragging on for more than a month.

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The scarified road surface on the old Zirakpur flyover has become an open invitation to mishaps, with the stretch rendered uneven and potholed after scarifying the stretch on both sides. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is responsible for the recarpeting work.

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The recarpeting work has virtually come to a halt, posing a serious risk of fatal accidents, especially for two-wheeler riders. Heavy machinery, however, remains parked on the flyover, with its perimeter secured by boulders placed on the road.

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The loose gravel, dust and garbage strewn across the flyover have made it even more dangerous for light vehicles on the fast-moving traffic stretch.

“At night, the lighting on the flyover has remained non-functional for weeks now. Neither the NHAI nor the Municipal Corporation seems bothered about providing bare minimum infrastructure for residents on a National Highway of strategic importance,” said Kamlesh Garg, a resident of VIP Road.

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Road safety experts pointed out that anti-glare devices installed on the flyover to check headlight glare from the opposite side have been damaged. “It has barely been a year since the anti-glare infrastructure was installed after frequent mishaps were reported on the flyover,” they said.

NHAI officials said the work was progressing slowly but would be completed soon.

At the newly built flyover near the Chandigarh barrier, constructed by the Punjab PWD, commuters are also facing a bumpy ride due to potholes, garbage along the roadside, and lack of lighting at night.

Meanwhile, PWD officials remained unavailable for comment.