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Home / Chandigarh / Commuters face tough time during VVIP movement in Chandigarh

Commuters face tough time during VVIP movement in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:13 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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A wheelchair-bound patient crosses a road in front of the PGI in Chandigarh on Friday. RAVI KUMAR
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Traffic restrictions put in and around Punjab Engineering College (PEC) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city posed a challenge to commuters today.

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While the road leading to Nayagaon via PEC was shut for traffic, the one leading to PGIMER Gate No. 2 witnessed restricted movement of vehicles. The otherwise busy road witnessed less traffic, as motorists were diverted to the inner roads of Sector 11.

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Meanwhile, people coming out of PGIMER Gate No. 2 had to walk a bit to get public and private transport. On normal days, autorickshaws and buses would ply from right outside the gate, but today these vehicles were allowed to park at Sector 11 market or towards Gate No. 1 of PGIMER.

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The road leading to PGIMER was also sealed briefly for non-emergency vehicles, as and when the Prime Minister’s cavalcade entered and exited the PEC.

The UT Administration had introduced a fleet of buses to help people reach the venue. “Traffic restrictions were there, but it was not that much of an inconvenience. The police managed it well,” said Atul, a commuter.

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Major restrictions were also placed at the Sector 2/3 junction. PM Modi’s helicopter landed at Rajendra Park Helipad and he reached PEC in a convoy of bulletproof vehicles.

The Chandigarh Police had announced traffic restrictions for the VVIP movement. During Modi’s stay in Chandigarh, police and reserved forces were deployed around PEC, as per the protocol. “The OPD services were not affected by the VVIP movement. Some of the patients and attendants did face trouble to take services of public transport. The road leading of Sector 11 chemist shops also witnessed a traffic jam for a while,” said Navjeevan, a worker at a Sector 11 shop.

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