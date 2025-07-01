DT
Commuters hassled amid strike by bus staff

Commuters hassled amid strike by bus staff

Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 07:57 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
Commuters and road users had to face inconvenience as members of the PRTC and Punbus Outsourced and Temporary Employees Union today struck work and parked buses in the middle of the Zirakpur-Chandigarh road near the Zirakpur bus stand and at the main Kharar chowk. They were protesting against the government over their long-pending demand for regularisation.

The protest led to snarl-ups on the Zirakpur-Panchkula highway and the Chandigarh-Patiala road. Long queues of vehicles were seen near Paras Downtown on the Panchkula road. There was a total chaos near the Patiala chowk and the Zirakpur main market as vehicles jostled for space. Panchkula resident Geetika Rathi, who had to take a bus from Zirakpur to Patiala, said, “I had to walk my 8-year-old daughter from Zirakpur bus stand to the Patiala chowk while carrying two bags. It was very taxing in such heat and humidity.”

Striking employees raised slogans against the government. They said their dharna was planned at Sector 17 but they were denied permission at the eleventh hour. They added that their demand for regularisation of their jobs had fallen on deaf years. “If our demand is not met soon, we will strike work at all 27 depots in the state,” they said.

Senior police officials reached the spot and prevailed over the protesting employees following which the demonstration was called off.

