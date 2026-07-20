Commuters, parents hit by traffic curbs as Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT in Sector 32

Massive traffic disruptions were witnessed in Chandigarh’s Sector 32 on Monday as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case at the Punjab Police Officers' Institute (PPOI).

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Heavy police deployment and traffic restrictions on roads leading to the PPOI left commuters stranded for hours. Residents, shopkeepers and parents arriving to pick up their children from nearby schools also faced inconvenience.

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The area around the PPOI houses three schools and a college. Anticipating disruptions, GGDSD College and PML SD Public School declared a holiday. Other institutions, including Government Model Senior Secondary School, St Anne’s School and Saupin’s School, made limited adjustments to their schedules.

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At St Anne’s School, bus services began at 2 pm, while parents of kindergarten students were allowed to pick up their children at the usual closing time. The schedules at Government Model Senior Secondary School and Saupin’s School remained unchanged.

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Badal arrived at the venue accompanied by senior SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Balwinder Singh Bhundar, along with a large convoy of supporters. Vehicles carrying Akali Dal supporters were parked across Sector 32 and along the Sector 32-46 dividing road, as well as near the Sector 46 Sports Stadium, resulting in severe traffic congestion.

Police erected barricades on roads leading to the PPOI and restricted vehicular movement in the area. Traffic at the inner Sector 32 market roundabout was allowed only in one direction. A heavy security presence remained in place throughout the day, while Akali supporters gathered near the venue and raised slogans in support of the SAD chief.

“The administration is unbelievable in allowing such events to take place in the middle of the city. These political gatherings should be held elsewhere, or supporters should be stopped before reaching residential areas,” said Anita, a parent who walked to a nearby school to pick up her child.

“Such scenes are scary for small children. Hundreds of people and vehicles have gathered here. There were rumours that the situation could turn ugly if Badal was arrested. Such possibilities are worrying,” said another parent, Ankiet.

“The situation has become more troublesome due to continuous rain and long traffic jams. School buses are running behind schedule,” said a teacher.

Traffic restrictions in the area are expected to remain in place till evening.