Commuting a nightmare on Zirakpur’s Nagla road

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 6

Recent rains belied the local Municipal Council’s claims of providing motorable and smooth roads.

The Nagla road in Singhpura has become a nightmare for commuters and residents due to deep potholes. Every time it rains, water accumulates on the badly damaged stretch of the road. The road connects Nagla village and several housing societies.

During rains, the road turns into a virtual pool, making it risky for commuters to cross the stretch. Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, have to drive with caution to avoid skidding due to accumulation of rainwater. Deep potholes pose a threat to motorists. Loose gravel on the stretch has only added to the threat to the lives of commuters, especially two-wheeler riders.

Residents are vexed at the authorities’ apathy.

VP Arora, president of Royale City House Owners Welfare Association, said they had recently met Zirakpur MC president Udayvir Singh Dhillon and apprised him of the problem being faced by residents, but nothing had been done so far.

Ranu Bhargav, a local resident and a commuter, said driving on this stretch had become a Herculean task, adding that even pedestrians had to think twice before crossing the road.

A shopkeeper said the road had developed several potholes, and the dust rising from them made it difficult for them to run their businesses.

Rains pour misery