Company pays Rs 12L dues to civic body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

The company managing the public bike-sharing (PBS) facility has submitted dues worth Rs 12 lakh to the Municipal Corporation. The civic body had served a notice on the firm asking it to pay the dues in a week or face action.

Though the third phase of the project was launched in January, but issues regarding locking and unlocking still persist. In the third phase, 1,250 more bicycles at 155 new docking stations were added to the existing fleet.

The project was started in December 2020 with a pilot phase comprising 250 bicycles and 25 docking stations, followed by Phase I in August 2021 with 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations.

The project’s Phase II began in February 2022, with the addition of 1,250 new bicycles to the fleet and 155 more docking stations. As many as 3,750 bicycles are now available at 465 docking stations.

In order to put to end various glitches caused by poor internet network, the agency Smart Bike Tech Private Limited is trying to put in place a system which will enable a user to lock or unlock a cycle via Bluetooth besides the mobile phone Internet network.

Users can pick up a cycle for Rs 10 for half an hour from any of the docking stations, while the charge drops to Rs 5 per half an hour for those with annual membership of Rs 500. The bicycles can be used after registering on the ‘SmartBike’ app.