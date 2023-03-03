Complainant fails to identify Sector 22 murder accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

In a blow to the prosecution in an alleged murder case of a Ram Darbar youth, the complainant and other witnesses failed to identify the accused before the court.

The complainant, Vishal Atwal, and other witnesses also told the court that they were not present at the spot where the alleged incident took place

Sagar, 20, was stabbed to death in Sector 22 on August 21 last year.

The police had registered a case on a complaint of Vishal Atwal, a resident of Ram Darbar.

As per the FIR, Vishal stated that he, along with his friends Pankaj, Nitish, Jatin and Sagar were going in a car for having a cup of tea. Around 5.45 am, when they reached near Jullundur Hotel, Sector 22, a WagonR car coming out of the parking lot from the wrong side halted before their car. Four to five persons came out of it and an altercation broke out, which soon turned into a violent scuffle.

The accused later attacked all of them with sharp weapons and sticks.

While Sagar was stabbed on the chest and back, Nitish was stabbed on the wrist. He also suffered injuries after being hit with a stick, the complainant had stated.

The accused had then fled the crime spot.

Sagar was rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 in an auto by his friends from where he was referred to the PGI, where he succumbed to his injuries. He claimed that he could identify the accused.

A murder case was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Police teams were formed and raids were conducted in tricity areas following which all the accused were nabbed on the same day. The police claimed that the car used in the alleged incident was also recovered.

The police has filed a chargesheet against seven persons — Monu Jaiswal, his brother Sonu Jaiswal, Kshitij, alias Cheery, Suraj Ambo, Kamal Singh, Karan Pawar and Dilawar — under Sections 324, 307, 34, 302 and 212 of the Indian Penal Code.

Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, has adjourned the hearing in the case to March 23 for remaining seven prosecution witnesses.

Harish Bhardwaj, the counsel for Karan Pawar argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case and witnesses also disagreed with the prosecution’s theory.