Complaint against Congress nominee disposed of

Chandigarh, May 21
The UT Election Department has disposed of the complaint filed against Congress candidate Manish Tewari and the city party president HS Lucky. The department had issued a notice to Tewari and Lucky for allegedly distributing guarantee cards to induce people to vote in favour of the party.
In reply to the notice, the respondents submitted that the allegations in the complaint were false and baseless. They stated that no personal details of any voters were taken, neither by the party workers nor by the candidates. They were fully adhering to the guidelines issued by the EC.
During an inspection, the flying squad of the Election Department also did not find any evidence in correlation with the complaint. After examining the report submitted by the flying squad, the Election Department disposed of the complaint, said an official of the department.
The department had received complaints that Congress workers were distributing party guarantee cards in Maloya, Daria, Kishangarh, Mani Majra, Bapu Dham Colony, Dhanas, Ram Darbar and Indira Colony.
