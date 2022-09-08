Complete all arrangements for Navratri fair: Panchkula DC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 7

Mahavir Kaushik, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, instructed officials of various departments to complete all necessary arrangements for the Ashwin Navratri fair to be held from September 26 to October 4.

The Deputy Commissioner, while presiding over a meeting held in the auditorium of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB) here today, said the Ashwin Navratri fair was expected to witness a large number of devotees this year. So, all necessary arrangements should be completed before time for the convenience of devotees visiting the fair.

Kaushik directed the Police Department to make arrangements for barricading at various places to maintain law and order during the fair and smooth flow of traffic. He said the devotees should be allowed to move in a row so that they don’t face any problem in visiting the shrine.

The DC also directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to Mata Mansa Devi Mandir, Kali Mata Mandir and Chandi Mata Mandir during the fair. He directed fire officials to arrange adequate number of fire-extinguishing vehicles to deal with any untoward incident during the fair.

He said the Health Department should make arrangements for doctors and paramedical staff in adequate number of shifts at the fair venue. Apart from this, the department should also ensure ambulances with all facilities. He said to ensure the quality of prasad and langar, the team of doctors and food inspector should collect samples from time to time.

He further directed the officials that Haryana Roadways and CTU buses should be arranged from the Chandigarh railway station, Zirakpur bus stand and the ISBT, Sector 17 and Sector 43, Chandigarh, to bring devotees to the temple. Apart from this, special bus service should also be run by the Haryana Roadways for Kali Mata Mandir Kalka and Chandi Mata Mandir.

He directed the Public Health Engineering Department to ensure 24-hour clean drinking water and other public facilities on the temple premises. The Municipal Corporation should make arrangements for regular fogging as well as cleanliness on the temple premises.

He directed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and the Municipal Corporation to get repair and patch work of roads completed in their respective jurisdictions from the Singh Dwar to Mansa Devi Temple.

