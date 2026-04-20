icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Complete multi-level parking at district courts by month-end: Chief Engineer

Complete multi-level parking at district courts by month-end: Chief Engineer

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha has directed the engineer-in-charge to complete the multi-level parking at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 by the end of this month.

Advertisement

The Chief Engineer, along with Executive Engineers, Superintending Engineers and other officers of the Engineering Department, visited the sites of various ongoing projects to review their progress.

Advertisement

The multi-level parking coming up at the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, will have five levels, including a basement, and accommodate 1,272 cars. After reviewing the ongoing work, he instructed the engineer-in-charge concerned to complete the building by the end of April so that the facility can be opened for advocates and the general public at the earliest.

Advertisement

Thereafter, he visited the extension of Kurukshetra Boys Hostel at Punjab Engineering College. The G+6 building consists of a total of 622 rooms. Ojha reviewed the progress of work and directed the officers to expedite the construction so that the facility could be made available to students. He also reviewed the progress of construction of a boys and girls hostel for MBBS students at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. The hostel, a G+5 building, will have dormitories and rooms to accommodate 574 students. Ojha ordered its completion by the end of this month.

The Chief Engineer emphasised that no substandard work would be tolerated under any circumstances and instructed officials to maintain the highest standards of quality.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts