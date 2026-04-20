Complete multi-level parking at district courts by month-end: Chief Engineer

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha has directed the engineer-in-charge to complete the multi-level parking at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 by the end of this month.

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The Chief Engineer, along with Executive Engineers, Superintending Engineers and other officers of the Engineering Department, visited the sites of various ongoing projects to review their progress.

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The multi-level parking coming up at the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, will have five levels, including a basement, and accommodate 1,272 cars. After reviewing the ongoing work, he instructed the engineer-in-charge concerned to complete the building by the end of April so that the facility can be opened for advocates and the general public at the earliest.

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Thereafter, he visited the extension of Kurukshetra Boys Hostel at Punjab Engineering College. The G+6 building consists of a total of 622 rooms. Ojha reviewed the progress of work and directed the officers to expedite the construction so that the facility could be made available to students. He also reviewed the progress of construction of a boys and girls hostel for MBBS students at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. The hostel, a G+5 building, will have dormitories and rooms to accommodate 574 students. Ojha ordered its completion by the end of this month.

The Chief Engineer emphasised that no substandard work would be tolerated under any circumstances and instructed officials to maintain the highest standards of quality.