Complete ongoing development works on time, says Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 1

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain instructed officials to complete the ongoing urban development works at various places in a stipulated time.

While reviewing urban development works at a meeting with officials at the district administrative complex here, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of various ongoing development projects and asked officials concerned to speed up these works.

She asked officials of the municipal councils to pay special attention to drinking water supply and sewage problem in their respective areas so that people do not face any problem. She asked officials to pay special attention to cleanliness in various areas.

She asked officials to motivate people to separate wet and dry waste at home. She said Resident Welfare Associations could play an important role in this process.

She also reviewed solid waste management projects and also gave guidelines regarding bulk waste generators.

She directed the officials to reconcile pending works. Jain said any slackness in these works would not be accepted. All works should be done as per the prescribed standards and no lapses would be tolerated.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the officials concerned to submit utilisation certificates of works that had been completed. Apart from this, instructions were also given to start allotted works.