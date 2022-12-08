‘Complete road connecting four Mohali villages’

Mohali, December 7
Residents of Badala, Tirpari, Rasanheri and Jhanjeri have written to the Deputy Commissioner, seeking completion of a road connecting their villages.
In a letter to the DC, residents of the area, including Kulwant Singh, Rashpal Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Baljit Kaur, Harman Singh, Jasveer Singh, Bhura Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Jaswant Singh, Satwinder Singh and Raghbir Singh, stated that the construction of the road was started on August 5 last year but the work was not completed yet.
Areas residents appealed to the authorities concerned many times to complete the work. They even staged dharnas under the leadership of farmers’ unions, but to no avail, said the residents, while seeking completion of the work soon.
