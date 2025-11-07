DT
Complete road repair work by Dec 15: Chandigarh Chief Secretary

Complete road repair work by Dec 15: Chandigarh Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:45 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Representational photo
Chandigarh  Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad today directed the Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation (MC) to complete all road repair works by December 15.

The direction came during a meeting to review key administrative initiatives and ongoing projects. For effective public grievance redressal, Prasad directed that a portal be launched by December 15, enabling citizens to conveniently register and track their grievances online.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioner and the MC Commissioner to prepare a comprehensive inventory of vacant land within 15 days to facilitate appropriate action for the removal of encroachments, wherever they exist.

He also directed that the matter regarding the revival of posts in various departments be taken up expeditiously with the Central Government.

Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, Education Secretary Prerna Puri, Personnel Secretary Swapnil Naik and other senior officials of the UT Administration attended the meeting.

