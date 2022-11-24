Complete work within 2 months: Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, along with MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Chief Architect Kapil Setia, engineers from the Engineering Department, Punjab PWD and Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, visited black spots on the Airport light point and the UT boundary on the Zirakpur side to access the ongoing improvement works and proposed planning to ease traffic.

After inspecting, the UT Adviser directed officials concerned to complete the connectivity work on the UT boundary with the Zirakpur side within two months. Further, an estimate approval to the tune of Rs 9.68 crore had been recently given to construct independent cycle tracks from the Tribune Chowk up to the UT boundary, besides widening of the slow carriageway.

Junctions also are being planned in such a way that traffic movement will be slow and organised. Further, the Adviser asked to complete the work in the stipulated time and desired to beautify the entire stretch within the prescribed period.