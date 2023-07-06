Compostable bags distributed among Apni Mandi vendors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

To promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices in local market places, the city Municipal Corporation (MC) today launched the “Plastic Mukt Apni Mandi” campaign at the Apni Mandi in Sector 15.

The MC has decided to make compostable bags available at each Apni Mandi and also intensify challaning so that the use of single-use plastic (SUP) is eliminated.

Saurabh Joshi, area councillor and Master Arryan Madhu Chitkara, brand ambassador, Swachh Bharat Mission; accompanied by Gurinder Singh Sodhi, MC Joint Commissioner; formally launched the campaign in the mandi.

Following the directions of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, permanent compostable bag stalls have been set up at the Sector 15 Apni Mandi entry point.

The brand ambassador and others spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of single-use plastic products. They urged the people to promote sustainable practices at the Apni Mandi.

To encourage the use of compostable bags and make them easily accessible to vendors and citizens alike, the MC has also made them available at reasonable rates by setting up stalls at the mandis on a permanent basis.

The area councillor, brand ambassador and other officials, along with vendors and citizens, pledged to avoid using single-use plastic items, specially plastic bags, while visiting the Apni Mandis and markets to purchase vegetables and fruits.

Earlier, the MCC had launched the “SUP-free Apni Mandi” campaign at the mandi in Sector 45.