Panchkula: Con couple dupes woman of Rs 45 lakh on pertext of sending her daughter abroad

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 3

The police have booked a couple for duping a woman of Rs 45 lakh on the pretext of settling her daughter abroad.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Yadav and his wife Sunita Yadav.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, Seema Kansal, a resident of Sector 20, stated that she had given Rs 45 lakh to Sandeep Yadav and Sunita Yadav to send her younger daughter abroad. While some money was paid in cash, some was directly transferred from bank account. She said she had also taken money from her relatives and acquaintances.

The complainant said the couple used to tell her that her daughter would soon be sent abroad and later started avoiding her. She said the couple had even taken her daughter’s documents. She alleged that when she asked the couple to return the money, the duo only returned Rs 9 lakh and told her to keep the amount as interest. She stated that the couple was also threatening her with committing suicide. She suspected that there was involvement of some other persons also.

A case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the couple in the Sector 20 police station. The police are investigating the matter.

