Con man dupes bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified fraudster siphoned off Rs 18.92 lakh from the account of a Sector 22 private bank branch by fooling an official. Complainant Arpan Sharma stated he got a call from a man posing as customer Rajesh Makkar and requested a transaction on an urgent basis. The complainant asked an employee to speak to the caller. The employee got tricked into transferring Rs 18.92 lakh to two accounts. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station. TNS

Cash, jewellery stolen from house

Chandigarh: Jewellery items worth several lakhs and Rs 32,000 in cash have reportedly been stolen from a house in Sector 22. In his complaint to the police, Lt Col Raghav Dehal (retd) stated that his mother stayed alone in the house and was out of the city for few months. Recently, it was found that the house was ransacked and jewellery and cash stolen from there. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS

‘Reschedule PU entrance test’

Chandigarh: Candidates appearing for the NDA (I) entrance test as well as the Panjab University Common Entrance Test (PU CET) are in a dilemma. Both tests have been scheduled for April 16. They have demanded the date of the PU test be changed. The PU authorities have received a request for changing the date of PU CET. “The authorities should reschedule the PU CET. It should benefit those appearing for the NDA (I) test,” said Parveen Sharma. TNS

2 kids rescued, beggar booked

Mohali: The police have booked a beggar, Gudiya of UP, and rescued two children being forced to beg near the Sector 78-79 intersection on Monday. A case has been registered under Sections 384, 283 and 75 of the Juvenile Act at the Sohana police station. TNS

Women’s Day celebrated

Chandigarh: KV OCF, Sector 29, celebrated International Women’s Day. A special morning assembly was held to celebrate the occasion. Speeches and poems were presented by students. Gazal of Class IX-C sang a rendition on “Nari shakti”. The guest of honour was Panchkula ACP Mamta Sodha. She stressed the importance of women empowerment.