Concrete structures stifling trees in Chandigarh

Concrete structures stifling trees in Chandigarh

Concrete structures built around trees in Sector 33. Manoj Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 19

The Sector 9 school tragedy that claimed the life of a student in July has brought to the fore the issue of concrete structures around trees at several places in the city.

Environmentalists say such structures weaken trees and increase chances of these giving way, resulting in loss of life or property. The problem becomes acute during monsoon.

A random survey reveals presence of such structures across different sectors, including 33-A, 23-D, 21-D, 27-C, 28-D, 8 and other areas. Most of these have been built by residents or associations. Many of such structures are near religious places.

Awaiting tragedy?

“Wonder why MC or Admn have turned a blind eye to such structures. Are they waiting for another tragedy to happen?” — LR Budaniya, environmentalist

“There is a policy on keeping roots of trees free of obstruction. Trees are not meant to be confined by raising concrete structures around them. These should be demolished. The matter should be looked into seriously as it is poses a grave threat,” said RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, a body of senior citizens.

City-based environmentalist and social activist Likhma Ram Budaniya, said: “Wonder why the MC or UT Administration have turned a blind eye to such structures, which are visible across the city. Due to these, roots get weakened increasing the possibility of trees giving way. Are they waiting for another tragedy to happen?”

Earlier, roots were covered with paver blocks, but after criticism by residents and environmentalists, the authorities started leaving space around trees.

Acting on plaints

“We leave space around trees while laying paver blocks. As for concrete structures, we get these removed after getting plaints,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

#Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

2
Himachal

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

3
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

4
Trending

Court directs man to pay Rs 90,000 as compensation to his ex-girlfriend for allegedly peeing into her expensive Louis Vuitton bag

5
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews [Weight Loss Alert] Shocking Price?

6
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

7
Punjab

Nutrition funds for poor kids diverted in Punjab from 2014 to 2017

8
Brand Connect

Tea Burn Reviews (BEAWARE!) Real Teaburn Reviews, Should You Buy It?

9
Punjab

Three Punjabis in fray for Brampton mayor's post

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Top News

Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: 14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Mandi

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...

Railway bridge over Chakki river washed away; train services to Kangra to remain suspended

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

Train services to Kangra to remain suspended

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia ‘Money Shh’, says he makes money and maintains silence

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence

Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...

Cities

View All

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Skeletons to tumble out, Bikram Majithia on CBI raids on Sisodia's house

Punjab Education Minister meets contractual teachers, assures regular jobs

Machines non-functional, cancer patients suffer

Machines non-functional in Bathinda hospital, cancer patients suffer

47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

ElectricityAmendment Bill to favour only corporate firms, allege farmers

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

Man sentenced to one-year jail in cheque-bounce case

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy ‘corruption’ case

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat on August 22 to ‘guarantee’ education and health

Tenant hammers house owner to death in Delhi; takes selfie with the body before fleeing

UGC rules exempting PhD holders from NET apply retrospectively: Supreme Court

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Few takers for booster dose, just 1 lakh get jabbed in Jalandhar district

Cane farmers continue to block highway in Phagwara

Prove DVR theft charge: SAD leader to MLA

Six villagers booked for murder bid

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

12.5L looted from shoe trader's employee in Ludhiana

It's like second birth of my child: Nihal's mother

Salaries delayed again, Ludhiana civic body awaits GST share

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

African swine fever detected in Patiala

African swine fever detected in Patiala

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar sets 1-yr deadline for 24x7 water project in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala's Prem Colony, 13 taken ill

Patiala district witnesses 26 Covid cases

African swine fever killed pigs: Report