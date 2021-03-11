Concrete structures stifling trees in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 19

The Sector 9 school tragedy that claimed the life of a student in July has brought to the fore the issue of concrete structures around trees at several places in the city.

Environmentalists say such structures weaken trees and increase chances of these giving way, resulting in loss of life or property. The problem becomes acute during monsoon.

A random survey reveals presence of such structures across different sectors, including 33-A, 23-D, 21-D, 27-C, 28-D, 8 and other areas. Most of these have been built by residents or associations. Many of such structures are near religious places.

Awaiting tragedy? “Wonder why MC or Admn have turned a blind eye to such structures. Are they waiting for another tragedy to happen?” — LR Budaniya, environmentalist

“There is a policy on keeping roots of trees free of obstruction. Trees are not meant to be confined by raising concrete structures around them. These should be demolished. The matter should be looked into seriously as it is poses a grave threat,” said RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, a body of senior citizens.

City-based environmentalist and social activist Likhma Ram Budaniya, said: “Wonder why the MC or UT Administration have turned a blind eye to such structures, which are visible across the city. Due to these, roots get weakened increasing the possibility of trees giving way. Are they waiting for another tragedy to happen?”

Earlier, roots were covered with paver blocks, but after criticism by residents and environmentalists, the authorities started leaving space around trees.

Acting on plaints

“We leave space around trees while laying paver blocks. As for concrete structures, we get these removed after getting plaints,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

