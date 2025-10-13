Condolences, support pour in

Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Governor of Haryana, paid his condolences to the family at their Sector 24 residence today. Haryana CID chief ADGP Saurabh Singh also visited the house.

Advertisement

Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Chautala urged a “high-level, impartial inquiry,” noting that the family’s statements were yet to be recorded despite an FIR.

Advertisement

Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring visited the bereaved family to offer his condolences. Calling the incident “deeply unfortunate and incomprehensible”, Warring criticised the Chandigarh Police for its “inaction despite the suicide note”. He alleged that the police were working under government pressure and denying the family its rightful justice. Warring said he had spoken to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, both of whom expressed concern, and announced that the Congress would hold district-level candle marches across Punjab.

Advertisement

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh called the IPS officer’s death “a terrible loss to the family as well as society”.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda accused the Haryana Government of failing to act even six days after the officer’s suicide, calling it a “reflection of BJP’s anti-Dalit mindset”. He said the delay in arresting senior officials named in the suicide note had “shattered the family’s faith in justice”. He blamed Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini for “lacking courage and political will”.

Advertisement

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the BJP’s governance had become synonymous with “rising atrocities and denial of justice for Dalits”.