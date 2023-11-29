Conduct raids in mining-prone areas, says DC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 28

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan here today directed the Mining and other departments concerned to jointly conduct raids in the mining-prone areas to check the illegal activity in the district.

He said strict action should be taken against those involved in illegal mining and vehicles used for the purpose should be impounded and FIRs lodged.

Sarwan was presiding over a meeting of a task force committee constituted to check illegal mining in the district.

He directed the officials to conduct surprise inspections of the mining-prone areas.

