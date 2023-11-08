Conference held at AIMS, Mohali

Mohali, November 7
The Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, hosted a conference, ‘The Rheumatology Update 2023’. Over 30 faculty members and 125 delegates attended the conference, which was held in association with the Indian Rheumatology Association. Dr Sandeep Puri, Principal of Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana, was the chief guest.
